Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.74. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.