Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $492,150.74

Origo (OGO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Origo has a total market cap of $492,150.74 and $2,495.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origo has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034971 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00103779 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Origo Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “
Buying and Selling Origo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
