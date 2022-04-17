Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $492,150.74

Origo (OGO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Origo has a total market cap of $492,150.74 and $2,495.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origo has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00103779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.