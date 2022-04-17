Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Tops $99.08 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $99.08 million and approximately $700,504.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07554454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,384.35 or 0.99899620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052295 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 99,293,956 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

