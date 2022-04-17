Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $171.15 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $171.15 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

