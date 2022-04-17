Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,268,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 3,371,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,685.0 days.
Shares of MXCHF stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $2.92.
Orbia Advance Company Profile (Get Rating)
