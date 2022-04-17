Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,268,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 3,371,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,685.0 days.

Shares of MXCHF stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Orbia Advance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

