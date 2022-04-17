Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,655 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.