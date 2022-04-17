OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $696.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.71 and a beta of 0.73.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

