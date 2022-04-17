OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
OPRX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $696.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.71 and a beta of 0.73.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
