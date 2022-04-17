Opsens (TSE:OPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.35 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OPS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OPS opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.60. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.52 million and a PE ratio of -50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opsens will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

