Oppenheimer Lowers Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 460,194 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the period.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

