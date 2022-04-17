Ontology One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.89 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $461.40 million and $21.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00193493 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00039194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023769 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00384935 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars.

