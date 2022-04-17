Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,713. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

