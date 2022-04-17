Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,713. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
