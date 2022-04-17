OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OSSIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 4,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,320. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions (Get Rating)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.