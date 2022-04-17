OneRoot Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,408.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $658,346.12 and $34,408.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00112026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.