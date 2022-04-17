ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock remained flat at $$71.30 during trading on Friday. 1,702,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

