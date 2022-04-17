Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.09. Olympia Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$44.02 and a 52-week high of C$54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.32 million and a P/E ratio of 19.40.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

