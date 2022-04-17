Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 4.34. 177,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,070. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 4.20 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 5.82 and a 200 day moving average of 8.53.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,723,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.