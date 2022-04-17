Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.09 Million

Brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) to report $10.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.54 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $72.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.56 million, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $108.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NRIX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 555,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,590. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

