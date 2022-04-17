NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Lowered to $6.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut NuCana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
NuCana stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.40. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.
NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuCana (NCNA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.