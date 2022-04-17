NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Lowered to $6.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut NuCana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NuCana stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.40. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

