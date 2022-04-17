Novare Capital Management LLC Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

