Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 65.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

