Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $222.68.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

