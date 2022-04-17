Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 592 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,690 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $501,899,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,205 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSE BUD opened at $58.78 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

