Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $507.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $567.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.93. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

