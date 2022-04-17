Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.95. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

