Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

