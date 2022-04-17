Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,113,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 166,184 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

