Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 28,515 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 338.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.84% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDEM. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,078,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,354,000 after purchasing an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09.

