Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,150 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. KBC Group NV raised its position in Gartner by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Gartner by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $3,023,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $298.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.07 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

