Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,533 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 60.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,636 shares of company stock worth $39,984,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

