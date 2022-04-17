North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 85,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,866. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,708.07% and a net margin of 90.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 147.06%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

