Norcros’ (NXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NXR opened at GBX 260 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £210.74 million and a PE ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.83. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 238 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

