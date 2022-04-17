Norcros’ (NXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
NXR opened at GBX 260 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £210.74 million and a PE ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.83. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 238 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78.
