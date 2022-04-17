Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,915,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.02% of Nomad Foods worth $175,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 825,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.