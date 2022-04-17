Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Down 52.1% in March

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,718 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.