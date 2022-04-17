Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kemper worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kemper by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kemper by 13.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 18.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 37.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 67.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of KMPR stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.
In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.