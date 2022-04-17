Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,136 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,136 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

