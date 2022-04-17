Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in STERIS by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in STERIS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $244.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $188.10 and a 52 week high of $251.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.99 and a 200-day moving average of $231.34.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

