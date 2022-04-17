Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

LYB stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

