Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 992.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $143.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.04. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.