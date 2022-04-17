Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

