Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $229.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $232.92. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.86.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

