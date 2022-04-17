Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,790 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $8,687,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $19.56 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

