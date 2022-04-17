Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 353.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 541,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Popular by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 103,323 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on BPOP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

