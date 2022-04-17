Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 108,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.