Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,520 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,067,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Splunk by 25,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,235,000 after purchasing an additional 656,190 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $93,642,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Splunk by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

