NFT Price Reaches $0.14 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $50,639.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

