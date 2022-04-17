NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,415,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000.

NN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

