Newscrypto Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.62 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $42.29 million and $4.62 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.20 or 0.07542757 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,457.56 or 1.00112040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052105 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

