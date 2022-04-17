NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NEU stock opened at $331.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $296.05 and a 1-year high of $391.69.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.4% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $19,882,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

