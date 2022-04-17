Newcourt Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:NCACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Newcourt Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. Newcourt Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Newcourt Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Newcourt Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCACU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,157,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,060,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,060,000.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.