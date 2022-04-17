Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,752. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

